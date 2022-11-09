Lokayukta Police report two RTO officers

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 09, 2022 23:59 IST

The Dakshina Kannada Lokayutka Police on Wednesday reported to Lokayukta B.S. Patil about irregularities, including acceptance of bribe through payment apps, by two officers and a few department personnel working at the RTO Talapady check-post on Monday.

After complaints by a few people, the Lokayukta Police carried out a surprise visit to the check-post on Monday evening.

Superintendent of Police Laxmi Ganesh said that the main irregularity seen by his team was middlemen using GPay and PhonePe to transfer bribe amounts to accounts maintained by the two officers.

Mr. Ganesh said that a list of irregularities of the two officers and other staff members posted at the check-post was part of the report wherein lacunae in the working of the RTO at the check-post have been mentioned. “This report has been sent to the Lokayukta who will initiate the necessary action,” he said.

