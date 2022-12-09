Lokayukta police raid illegal sand mining spots; seize sand and other materials worth ₹40 lakh in Mangaluru

December 09, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru Division of Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted raids in different places across Dakshina Kannada district where illegal sand mining was allegedly being taking place and seized sand, vehicles and other equipments together worth ₹40 lakh.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police K. Laxmi Ganesh, in a statement here, said three teams, headed by Deputy SP Kalavathi, Dy. SP Cheluvaraju and Police Inspector A. Amanulla conducted the raids following complaint from the public about illegal mining taking place in the district.

The SP said suitable action would be initiated against inaction of the officials concerned leading to illegal sand mining in the district. The Lokayukta Police were also examining rampant illegal sand mining incidents across the district, Mr. Ganesh added.

Raids were conducted at Dharmasthala, Puduvettu, Mundaje, Kadirudyavara, and Kakkinje in Belthangady taluk; Thumbe, Farangipet and Shambur in Bantwal taluk and Balkunje, Pakshikere and Ulepadi in Mulki taluk.

The seized material were handed over to the jurisdictional police while three separate criminal cases were registered against the accused.

Phone-in programme

Meanwhile, the SP conducted a live phone-in programme to hear complaints about corruption and maladministration of government agencies at his office on Friday, December 9 in Mangaluru between 11 a.m. and Noon. Every month, the SP conducts the phone-in on the second Friday.

Public made as many as 25 telephone calls complaining about delay in getting work done at government agencies, corruption etc. Most of the calls pertained to revenue department, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Mangalore Urban Development Authority.

Immediate steps would be taken to address these complaints, Mr. Ganesh said encouraging to call the Lokayukta police on 0824-2950997/2427237 to provide information about corruption or maladministration. Identity of callers would be kept secret, he assured.