Lokayukta police find loopholes in MUDA administration

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 15, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding instances of negligence and other loopholes in the administration of the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority, the Mangaluru Lokayukta police said on Saturday that necessary action will be taken under the Lokayukta Act for dereliction of duty.

Following complaints of delayed disposal of applications at MUDA, the Lokayukta Police searched the premises of MUDA from October 11 to 14.

In a communique, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Laxmi Ganesh said that during the search the Lokayukta police found several instances of delayed disposal of applications. The applicants were not being told about the status of their applications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ganesh told The Hindu that a report on the search will be sent to Additional Director-General of Police (Lokayukta) shortly in which details of MUDA personnel, who have been found negligent in performing their duty, will be mentioned.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We will seek necessary disciplinary action against the personnel under the Lokayukta Act,” Mr. Ganesh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app