Lokayukta police find loopholes in MUDA administration

Finding instances of negligence and other loopholes in the administration of the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority, the Mangaluru Lokayukta police said on Saturday that necessary action will be taken under the Lokayukta Act for dereliction of duty.

Following complaints of delayed disposal of applications at MUDA, the Lokayukta Police searched the premises of MUDA from October 11 to 14.

In a communique, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Laxmi Ganesh said that during the search the Lokayukta police found several instances of delayed disposal of applications. The applicants were not being told about the status of their applications.

Mr. Ganesh told The Hindu that a report on the search will be sent to Additional Director-General of Police (Lokayukta) shortly in which details of MUDA personnel, who have been found negligent in performing their duty, will be mentioned.

“We will seek necessary disciplinary action against the personnel under the Lokayukta Act,” Mr. Ganesh said.