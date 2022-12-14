Lokayukta police find glaring irregularities in KSPCB regional office

December 14, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

A team of Lokayukta police found glaring irregularities in files and documents maintained at the regional office of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) during its visit to the office here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Led by Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, K. Lakshmi Ganesh, the team was in KSPCB office following several complaints from the public during the recently conducted phone-in programme as well as through other means.

Mr. Ganesh in a release here said prima facie, delays were found in disposing off applications for registration, renewal and those coming under Sakala scheme. The office was found to have not acted on industries that were violating factories Act and rules.

The team would collate all the information gathered and initiate suitable action against officials concerned for dereliction of duty, the SP said.

Visit to Bantwal

Meanwhile, the SP and the team visited the Government Taluk Hospital at Bantwal on Wednesday and found the posts of gynecologist and pediatrician vacant. Mr. Ganesh said a report would be sent to the department concerned to take necessary action. The team also interacted with patients at the hospital and gathered information about the treatment and facilities available.

Earlier in the day, the SP chaired a public grievances redressal meeting at the Bantwal taluk office where 12 complaints were received. Majority of them pertained to revenue, land records and municipal council. Some of the complaints were addressed on the spot and the officials were asked to attend to the remaining complaints, Mr. Ganesh said in another release.

Tahsildar Smitha Ramu, Lokayukta Deputy SP B. Cheluvaraju, Police Inspector A. Amanulla, and others were present.