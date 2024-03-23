Lokayukta police arrest MUDA Commissioner, broker for accepting bribe of ₹25 lakh

March 23, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Lokayukta police on Saturday, March 23, arrested Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Mansoor Ali for allegedly demanding ₹25 lakh as a bribe for issuing a TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) certificate to a city resident.

A broker Mohammed Saleem was also arrested while accepting the bribe on behalf of the MUDA Commissioner.

According to a press note from Lokayukta police, the complainant had purchased 10.8 acres of land in Kudupu village. The complainant was corresponding with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for handing over the land to the MCC for expanding the civic body’s solid waste treatment facility in Pachchanady. In January 2024, the 10.8 acres of land was registered in the name of MCC.

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand wrote to MUDA Commissioner Mr. Ali in Feburuary to issue TDR certificate to the complainant. Mr. Ali had kept the file pending.

On Saturday, Lokayukta police said they caught Saleem while he was accepting ₹25 lakh on the directions of Mr. Ali. The police arrested Saleem and Ali for offences punishable under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Lokayukta police said.

