Logistics firm directed to pay ₹70,000 as damages

Mangaluru

27 December 2021 01:12 IST

The Udupi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Mangaluru-based Anjaneya Packers and Movers and its branch in Udupi to jointly pay a total of ₹70,000 to a bank employee for damaging the latter’s television and other household articles while transporting it from Manipal to Bengaluru.

In the complaint, S.V.S. Sainath, senior manager of Canara Bank (e-syndicate inspection department), said he took services of the logistics firm’s branch in Udupi on September 10, 2020 for shifting his household items from Manipal to Bengaluru, following his transfer. He paid ₹27,700 and the firm issued a receipt dated September 12, 2020.

When the articles were delivered on September 14, 2020, Mr. Sainath said the television set worth ₹1.5 lakh was completely damaged. The authorised service centre for the television set gave an estimate of ₹45,000 for repair.

A wooden sofa, an iron almirah, and a wooden cot were also damaged. He demanded payment of ₹49,000 towards the damage of articles and also compensation for harassment and mental agony caused to him. The firm contended that the complainant agreed to their terms and conditions given in the consignee copy. Upholding the complaint, district commission president Shobha C.V. and member Sujata Koralli, in their order dated December 14, said the logistics firm failed to give to complainant the original of the consignee copy, which has terms and conditions of the firm.

Hence it is clear case of deficiency of service and the question of complainant agreeing with terms and conditions does not arise.

The commission directed the Logistics firm and its Udupi branch to pay ₹45,000. They were also asked to pay compensation of ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 towards cost of the litigation. The payment should be made within a month of the judgement. If the firm fails to pay the amount, the total amount of ₹70,000 shall carry interest of 10% per annum from July 27, 2021, which is the date of complaint, till its realisation, the commission said.