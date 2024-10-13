Locals to protest against closure of Polali bridge for heavy vehicles

Residents of Polali and nearby villages who held a meeting on Sunday, October 13, decided to stage a protest at Polali on Tuesday, October 15, against Dakshina Kannada district administration closing the Polali bridge for heavy vehicles, including buses, for over two months.

The residents from Ammunje, Kariyangala, Badagabellur, and Tenkabellur villages took part in the meeting held at Polali Ramakrishna Tapovana.

At the meeting, it was decided that after closing down the bridge for heavy vehicles due to questions raised over its stability, the district administration has not provided or identified any alternative road for the plying of heavy vehicles. It has been posing a lot of problems for people in the surroundings of Polali.

The meeting also decided to request the traders to close down their shops on their own and support the protest.

Swami Vivekachaitanyananda of Ramakrishna Tapovana, Venkatesh Navada, president Polali Addur Phalguni Action Committee, Nooyi Balakrishna Rao and representatives of different organisations were present.

The bridge in question is built across the Phalguni. It connects Mangaluru with Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple and other places including B.C. Road.