Locals oppose marina at Padukare

MANGALURU

28 January 2021 00:44 IST

Fishermen and local residents from Padukare and Malpe expressed their opposition to the proposed marina project at Padukare during their interaction with Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Tuesday.

Senior fishermen leader Rama Kachnan, who led the group, said that fishermen had no problems with the development of beaches for tourism. But they were opposed to a marina where fishermen may face the risk of being denied entry to the shoreline. Officials will be least bothered about fishermen when the marina comes up, he said.

Allaying their fears, Mr. Bhat said that the marina project was still at the stage of proposal and no final decision has yet been taken on it. The Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, has been asked to carry out a feasibility study.

Local activities and fishing, Mr. Bhat said, will not be affected by the marina project. There will be no luxury hotels, clubs and pubs opened near the shore. The marina will help foreign yachts berth and this will give a boost to tourism and local economy, he said.

The suggestions made by fishermen and local residents will be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner who heads the district tourism committee, he said.