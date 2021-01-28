Locals oppose marina at Padukare

Fishermen and local residents from Padukare and Malpe expressed their opposition to the proposed marina project at Padukare during their interaction with Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Tuesday.
Senior fishermen leader Rama Kachnan, who led the group, said that fishermen had no problems with the development of beaches for tourism. But they were opposed to a marina where fishermen may face the risk of being denied entry to the shoreline. Officials will be least bothered about fishermen when the marina comes up, he said.
Allaying their fears, Mr. Bhat said that the marina project was still at the stage of proposal and no final decision has yet been taken on it. The Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, has been asked to carry out a feasibility study.
Local activities and fishing, Mr. Bhat said, will not be affected by the marina project. There will be no luxury hotels, clubs and pubs opened near the shore. The marina will help foreign yachts berth and this will give a boost to tourism and local economy, he said.
The suggestions made by fishermen and local residents will be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner who heads the district tourism committee, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath