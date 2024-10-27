Locals of Maple and Mattu Padukare in Udupi upset over nuisance caused by tourists

Locals living between Maple Padukare and Mattu Padukare in Udupi are upset that tourists visiting and camping in the resorts and vacant houses, converted as rented guest houses, are creating nuisances and spoiling the decent and calm atmosphere of the areas situated along the coastal line.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have urged the district administration not to permit any more new resorts and homestays along the 12 km stretch and get the existing tourist guest houses, homestays and resorts vacated from those areas.

Representatives of about 35 organisations existing in the areas between Malpe Padukare and Mattu Padukare who held a meeting on October 13, 2024, decided to fight against the nuisances being created by tourists. They decided to launch an agitation if the district administration did not take steps within a month to stop the nuisances.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a step further, the representatives arrived at the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office on October 25 and submitted memoranda to the Additional Deputy Commissioner G.S. Mamatha Devi putting forth their concerns and demands.

The memoranda said that tourists are using the areas for illegal activities. Tourists wander in the areas in semi-nude dresses and consume drugs and alcohol in public places. The nuisances of tourists are likely to mislead the local youth. Though the matter had been brought to the notice of the officials concerned, no action was taken to stop the illegal activities.

Ramesh Bangera who hailed from Padukare area told The Hindu that some people who have purchased the houses have left them vacant without occupying them and rented them out to tourists as guest houses. The “late-night illegal activities” by tourists have spoiled the atmosphere in the areas of Padukares. Women find it difficult to return to their houses after attending Bhajan programmes in temples, Bhajana mandirs, and cultural programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bangera said that tourists especially during weekends are using the areas as a den for all sorts of illegal activities.

“We have been fighting out this issue since past three years but to no avail,” he said.

Mr. Bangera alleged that many resorts and homestays in the areas are illegal and do not have valid licence.

Rayappa, Commissioner of Udupi City Municipality and Secretary of Malpe Beach Development Committee told The Hindu that he has also received the memorandam from the organisations. Their main grouse was against late-night activities of tourists. The matter will be discussed with the Deputy Commissioner and further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.