Local bodies should make arrangements for care of stray cattle: SPCA

December 03, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dakshina Kannada, on Saturday, asked the local bodies to make arrangements to take care of injured stray cattle.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar on Saturday, activist and SPCA member Dinesh Pai expressed concern over lack of facilities for care of injured and unwell stray cattle. “While facilities are available for treatment of cattle and livestock that are owned, it is not available for stray cattle that are unwell or have met with an accident,” Mr. Pai said.

Assistant Director, Veterinary Hospital, Sullia, Nitin Prabhu, said veterinary doctors were treating injured stray cattle and keeping it in cattle ponds across the district. In absence of cattle ponds, the doctors are forced to prevail upon animal lovers to take care of the injured stray cattle.

A district official from Animal Husbandry Department said panchayats and local bodies should come forward to create facilities for care of injured cattle. Dr. Prabhu said each of this facility should have a person to take care of the injured cattle during the period of treatment.

Malnad Gidda

Deputy Director of State Live Stock Breeding Centre in Koila in Puttur Taluk, M.S. Venkatesh, said none of the goshalas in the district, who are receiving grants from government, were showing interest to take care of 156 male calves of the rare Malnad Gidda breed, which have been found in excess to the permitted capacity of the Centre.

Pointing to paucity of space for goshalas to take care of cattle, SPCA member and representative of Govanitashrama, Shivanand Mendon, said additional land should be allotted to goshalas before distributing male calves among goshalas. Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Arun Kumar Shetty said proposal will be sent to State government for allocation of additional land.

Activist Shashidhar Shetty said National Highways Authority of India officials should ensure that felling of trees for road widening work will not be done during nesting season. He said police should should get every month an account from arms licence holder of the bullets fired.

Deputy Commissioner Mr. Ravikumar asked activists to suggest names of persons for the posts of Anti-Cruelty Officer and District Animal Welfare Law Officer.