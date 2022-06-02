Lobo objects to change in name of Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru

June 02, 2022

The former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo has raised objections saying that Karnataka Sahitya Academy in a book, “Swatantrya Horatadalli Karnataka Kendra Maidan,” published by it, has changed the name of Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru as Kendra Maidan.

In a release issued here recently, Mr. Lobo said that it is unfortunate that the BJP has been attempting to change the name of the maidan which is well known as Nehru Maidan named after the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Now it has implemented its “hidden agenda” through the academy.

The former MLA said that Nehru had addressed freedom fighters in the same maidan in 1937 and in 1941 several meetings related to the freedom struggle had took place in the maidan. Hence, the maidan had been named after him in 1966. Mangaluru City Corporation had installed a statue of Nehru in the maidan in 2016.

The BJP, to distort the history, had made several attempts to call the maidan as Kendra Maidan. Now, the academy has followed the footsteps of the BJP. The academy should not alter the history bowing to the pressures by any political party. Such an action is not pardonable.

“Hence the academy should seek an apology from the people. It should rectify the mistake done and correct the name as Nehru Maidan,” he said.