Loan mela in October to facilitate banks to lend under various Union government schemes, says Kateel

August 20, 2023 - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday that a loan mela will be organised in the city in October first week to facilitate banks to lend under various Union government schemes.

Speaking at the district-level review committee and district consultative committee meeting for banking development he said that the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be invited to inaugurate it.

He told Canara Bank, which is the lead bank of Dakshina Kannada, that as the district had a total of 638 bank branches, each branch can be fixed a target of lending to a minimum number of persons.

Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat K. Anand who presided over the meeting asked banks to organise credit reach programmes at branch level to achieve the lending target.

According to the lead bank, the total business of banks in the district in the first quarter (April-June) of 2023-24 stood at ₹1,06,722.18 crore with an year-on-year growth of 12.46%. The deposits stood at ₹63,605.80 crore indicating a growth of 8.96% and the advances were at ₹4,311.38 crore with a year-on-year growth of 18.05%. The credit deposit ratio was at 67.79% showing in increase of 5.22%.

It said that the total disbursement, both to priority and non-priority sectors, was at ₹17,048.26 crore showing an achievement of 39.37% of the annual target of ₹43,300 crore.

The total priority sector advances stood at ₹9,507.33 crore against the yearly target of ₹16,423.54 crore with an achievement of 57.89%.

The advances to agriculture sector stood at ₹6,008.71 crore achieving 69.15% of the annual target of ₹8,690 crore.

Banks in the district opened 7,579 savings bank accounts under PMJDY scheme during the quarter.

Coin of ₹10 denomination very much in circulation: MP

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Saturday that ₹10 denomination coin is in circulation in the country.

Speaking at the district-level review committee and district consultative committee meeting for banking development, here he said that many people including the traders are hesitating to use the coin. Hence those coins have got accumulated in banks and are not in much circulation.

A RBI official drew the attention of the meeting that people should be enlightened that the coin is under circulation.

