Live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing today

August 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Science Centre at Pilikula in Mangaluru and the Department of Physics at Poornaprajna College in Udupi will live stream the landing operation of Chandrayaan – 3 on Wednesday.

The Regional Science Centre has arranged the live streaming facility from 5.20 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. in its auditorium. There will be a commentary on the landing operation.

The Poornaprajna College will begin the live streaming from 5.30 p.m. in its mini auditorium. Chandrayaan–3’s safe landing is a momentous achievement in our nation’s space exploration journey. We invite you all to join us in witnessing this historic event together. We encourage everyone to attend and be part of this exciting experience,” the principal of the college said.

