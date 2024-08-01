ADVERTISEMENT

Live in harmony with nature, P.G.R. Sindhia tells students

Published - August 01, 2024 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bharath Scouts and Guides Karnataka Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia inaugurating various wings of Scouts and Guides at Excellent English Medium High School at Moodbidri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Karnataka Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides P.G.R. Sindhia on Wednesday exhorted students to live in harmony with nature as the survival of any culture depends on its environment and sustainable development.

Speaking after inaugurating various wings of Scouts and Guides at Excellent English Medium High School in Moodbidri near here, Mr. Sindhia told students to show love and compassion to all living beings on Earth. Speaking about the movement, the former Minister said: “Scouts and Guides teach students service-oriented life which becomes very essential in building a holistic society.”

Every student should become an active part of the movement to serve society and respond to its needs. As the movement teaches discipline to students, they would realise their responsibilities in building a younger society, he said.

Excellent Institutions secretary Rashmitha Jain said the movement realised her dream, “Sasya Shyamala,” planting one thousand saplings on the flanks of Moodbidri-Venoor State Highway. Scouts and Guides students of the institution planted those many saplings last week, she said.

Institutions chairman Yuvaraj Jain, State Scouts and Guides organising commissioner M. Prabhakar Bhat, and others were present.

