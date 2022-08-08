Live Gujarati folk art forms at city airport

Ajrak block print and Rogan art are on demonstration for the benefit of passengers

Artisans at work at the international airport in Mangaluru as part of passenger engagement activity to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gearing up to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a unique way, the Mangaluru International Airport has organised a 10-day passenger engagement activity in association with Craftroots, an organisation working for the empowerment of artisans.

Launched on Sunday, the activity also comes in between another festival, Raksha Bandhan, and goes on till August 16, said a release from the airport. It involves traditional Gujarati folk art, Ajrakh hand block print and Rogan art.

Artisans Mahmad Soyab Abdul Karim Khatri from Ajrakhpur and Mahammad Jabbar Arab Khatri from Nirona, both in Bhuj district of Gujarat, are giving live demonstration of block printing and Rogan art. They are seventh and eighth generation artisans, respectively, preserving this art form.

A common thread binding the two art forms is that they use natural dye and organic pigments to give the work a distinct identity.

Ajrakh block print involves four traditional blocks, including Haso Bazaar and Haso Makaro, that are used to make up the border. A combination of any of the 29 other blocks helps the artisan complete the work using white, black, red and blue as base colours.

On the other hand, Rogan art uses a paste made from boiled castor as base and six basic pigment colours to go with it. Two or more pigment colours are mixed to come up with a non-basic pigment colour. Rogan art comes alive on wool, cotton, tasar, khadi and silk fabrics and is known for the trademark design, “Tree of Life”. The artisans avoid synthetic fabric mainly due to its lack of thickness.

Given the complexity of the art forms, the end products fetch a decent price in the market, according to one of the artisans.

With a history of more than 700 years, Ajrakhpur hand block print is now flourishing due to the likes of Mahmad Soyab Abdul Karim Khatri and his family. One can watch these artisans live at the Hastakala platform in the domestic security hold area on the ground floor of the airport, the release added.