Live a stress-free life to avoid cardiovascular problems: Vinay Hegde

While asking cardiologists to tutor their patients to take better care of their health, Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) N. Vinay Hegde said on Sunday that living a stress-free life will help avoid cardiovascular problems.

Inaugurating the day-long cardiology conference ‘Saphire 2019’ here, Mr. Hegde said the county has a pretty large number of people with cardiovascular problems that result largely because of bad fitness regimes and indiscriminate eating habits. “In the 120 crore population of the country, there is large number of people with cardiovascular problems,” he said, requesting cardiologists to tell patients the truth regarding the need to take better care of their health. “Know about their disease and tutor them to lead a good life,” he said.

Taking his own example, the 80-year-old Mr. Hegde said he had been leading a stress-free life since undergoing a bypass surgery 20 years ago. Quitting smoking was among the changes he brought into his lifestyle since the surgery. He has also turned vegetarian. “I do yoga for 45 minutes every day and continue to work for 10 hours a day,” he said.

Talking about the close link between stress and cardiovascular diseases, Mr. Shetty expressed concern about the number of people of 40 to 45 years of age becoming victims of cardiovascular diseases. “Lead a comfortable life that is devoid of stress. Do not worry about money and success,” he advised the youngsters.