Listen to your intuition not to commit any mistake: Rev. D’sa

City Police close rowdy sheets against 1,254 of total 3,263 persons

Over 300 persons out of 1,254 persons, against whom police have recently closed rowdy sheets, attended a transitional meeting organised by the Mangaluru City Police here on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, Fr. Muller Medical College and Hospital Administrator Rev. Fr. Rudolph Ravi D’Sa said if one listens to one’s intuition, one would not commit any mistake as the intuition clearly tells what was wrong and what was right. Shaping one’s life is one’s own hand and no one should get influenced by others, he said.

The revered land of Tulunadu was known for peace, love, harmony and amity. However, of late, there have been instances of breach of peace. Violence, fire and enmity could not be put down by the same gestures; only love and friendship could end them, Rev. D’Sa said.

A.J. Institutions chairman A.J. Shetty and Unity Hospitals chairman C.P. Habib Rehman asked people whose rowdy sheets were closed not to worry about the past; but work towards a bright future.

All of them could lead respectful life if they change their approach to life, they said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said he conducted as many as six review meetings to discuss about people in rowdy sheets as such persons have to appear before jurisdictional police stations during festivals and other important programmes.

There were 3,263 persons against whom rowdy sheets were opened when he assumed office. Of them, 80 people were senior citizens, 663 were people against whom cases were disposed off in courts and 513 had not involved in any criminal activity for long.

After much deliberations with Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Inspectors, Mr. Kumar decided to close rowdy sheets against 1,254 persons. He urged those persons to get reformed and lead a dignified life.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar (Law and Order), B.P. Dinesh Kumar (Crime and Traffic) and Chenna Veerappa Hadapad (City Armed Reserve), Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Bandaru and other police officials were present.