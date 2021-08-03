Liquor shops on Kerala border to be closed

MANGALURU

03 August 2021 20:20 IST

Fearing that tipplers from neighbouring Kerala might contribute to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of all liquor shops within a 5-km distance of its border with Kerala till August 15.

With Kerala enforcing a partial ban on liquor consumption, watering holes in Karnataka bordering that State do a roaring business with tipplers thronging them every day. Liquor is not allowed to be served in hotels with less than 5 star rating, while it is sold at beverage shops across Kerala.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in his order on Tuesday said that all liquor shops, including toddy shops, located within a 5-km distance from Kerala border in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia taluks will have to remain closed for the specified period. The order also gives the names of shops that include 24 selling/serving Indian Made Liquor (IML) and five toddy shops. There are nine IML shops in Mangaluru taluk, seven each in Bantwal and Puttur and one in Sullia taluk, while five toddy shops are located in Puttur taluk.

Dr. Rajendra noted that the district administration has been enforcing the State government directives to control the spread of pandemic periodically. Despite the enforcement, there has been an increase in the number of positive cases in the district forcing the administration to implement enhanced restrictions, including mandatory COVID-19 test negative certificates for people coming from Kerala.

With people consuming alcohol in neighbouring Kasargod district of Kerala entirely dependent on liquor shops across the border in Karnataka, there was every possibility of an increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka and hence, the order, Dr. Rajendra said.