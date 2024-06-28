ADVERTISEMENT

Lions Limb Centre distributes 84,000 artificial limbs in 50 years

Published - June 28, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

M. Shanthram Shetty, founder and director of Lions Limb Centre, at an interaction programme with the media in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Lions Limb Centre at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has distributed 84,000 artificial limbs in the last 50 years, according to M. Shantharam Shetty, director of the centre and Pro-Chancellor of Nitte Deemed-to-be University.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at Mangaluru Patrika Bhavan on Friday, Dr. Shetty, also a senior orthopaedic surgeon, said the next dream of the centre is to develop and supply upper limb prosthetic devices. But the project is costly and there is a dearth of experts developing them.

Dr. Shetty said that the number of people losing organs, including legs, due to road accidents has increased. Many road accidents take place due to drunken driving.

P.B. Harish Rai, president, Mangaluru Press Club, said that henceforth, the club will provide financial help for two persons in a year to purchase artificial legs. President of the union Srinivas Indaje spoke.

