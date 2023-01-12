Lions District 317D to launch e-waste collection, awareness campaign

January 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Lions District 317D will launch a month-long e-waste awareness and collection campaign on Friday. The campaign which will go on till February 13 will be inaugurated in Mangaluru on January 15 at 6 p.m. at the City Centre Mall.

The District 317D comprises Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu with 118 clubs and more than 4,500 members. The campaign will be part of the nationwide e-waste awareness and collection drive by Lions organisations during the same period.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Vasanth Kumar Shetty, Immediate Past District Governor of Lions District 317D, said that the campaign will be launched with an objective of promoting recycling or disposing of e-waste professionally. Awareness will be created on the responsibility of each individual in the proper disposal of e-waste. The e-waste collected by Lions organisations during the nationwide drive will be handed over to professional e-waste handlers identified and the proceeds of the same will be used to fund the education of economically disadvantaged children, he said.

The e-waste will be collected from educational institutes, commercial and residential complexes and corporate institutions during the drive.

Several social service organisations have joined hands with Lions organisations in the campaign.

He said that disposal of e-waste has emerged as a challenge. About 78% of India’s e-waste is not being collected or disposed off responsibly.

E-waste is a concern for the environment and society and the Indian government has also included e-waste disposal in its plans.

District Governor’s programme coordinator Vijay Vishnu Mayya also spoke.