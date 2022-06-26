Link road in Madappady village relaid after a decade

The village stay programme organised by journalists just ahead of COVID-19 spread has helped a serene village in Dakshina Kannada to get a prominent link road re-developed after more than a decade.

The road is a 5km-long stretch [Madappady- Sevaje] in Sullia taluk which provided connectivity to people of calm Madappady village to the taluk headquarters Sullia and other places nearby. A 3.75 km portion of this road was not in motorable condition for over a decade.

The journalists attached to Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists (DKUWJ) organised their village stay at Madappady on January 5, 2020. The people of the village at this time highlighted before journalists on the poor condition of the road stretch since over a decade and the hardship being faced by them.

Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje said that the union brought the road connectivity issue to the notice of the then Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj K. S. Eshwarappa when he visited Mangaluru on November 4, 2020. After the union submitted a letter to him in this regard, the then Minister immediately announced ₹2 crore grant for rebuilding the road stretch and later the government released ₹1.5 crore for the same. As the pandemic subsided the foundation stone for re-laying the road was laid on January 11, 2022.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport and Sullia MLA S. Angara inaugurated the relaid road in the presence of the union office bearers and others on January 26, 2022.

Of the 3.75 km stretch, a 150 m stretch has been concreted and the remaining 3.6 km stretch has been asphalted. In addition, three culverts have been built on the developed stretch.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government has released ₹50 crore for the development of some more rural roads in Sullia taluk. He appreciated the series of village stay programmes of the union which has helped to address local issues. Mr. Indaje thanked Mr. Eshwarappa for releasing the fund for the road project.