Link between religion and language should be studied in detail, says Purushottama Bilimale

July 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Writer and former Professor of Chair in Kannada at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Indian Languages, Purushottama Bilimale, on Saturday, July 1, expressed the need for greater understanding of the link between language and religion.

Inaugurating Bhasha Sangam, a day-long symposium on “Language and Religion: Explorations and Interrelations” at Milagres College here, Mr. Bilimale said there are over 90,000 languages in the country. There is a link between religion and language, which is not discussed much. Agencies such as Indian Council for Historical Research should explore the link between language and religion.

Language changes from a medium of communication to a religious language when used in a religious context. The religious language is a combination of language and music, which is created by disciples to communicate with the local God. In Bhoota kola ritual followed in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Bilimale pointed out at the religious language created by devotees to communicate with Daivas that they believe in. “We are presently missing the study of religious language,” he said.

Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha also spoke. The symposium was organised by Milagres College in association with Mangalore University’s Chair in Christanity. There were separate technical sessions on impact of Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Sankrit, Hindi and Latin on religions.