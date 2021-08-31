Line doubling completed on Roha-Veer section

MANGALURU

31 August 2021

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) completed line doubling work on a 46.8 km stretch between Roha under Central Railway and Veer (KRCL) on Monday.

A press release here said that the doubling work commenced in October 2016. As work has been completed now, it will enhance smooth operation of trains on the network.

The doubling, KRCL said, will reduce bottlenecks in the section besides enhancing line capacity. It will also improve efficiency in train operations and throughput, the company said. The project was executed at a cost of ₹530 crore.

Meanwhile, the first train to pass through the completed section was Train No 02619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express Special at 7.35 p.m. on Monday. And, it was Train No 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express Special to pass through the upline at 8.17 p.m. on Monday.