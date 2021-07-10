Limbavali hopeful of Centre’s assent for inclusion of Tulu in Eighth Schedule

A fresh proposal has been submitted, says Minister

The State government is hopeful of getting the Union government’s approval for inclusion of Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, said Minister for Forests, Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbavali here on Friday.

Talking to reporters after going round Pilikula Nisargadhama of the Pilikula Development Authority, Mr. Limbavali said that the Union government had pointed out a lacunae in the proposal sent by the State government earlier and asked it to resubmit it.

“We have placed a fresh proposal and we are hopeful of an order from the Union government shortly,” he said.

Asked about the lacunae in the earlier proposal, Mr. Limbavali only said, “It was kept pending for a long time.”

The Forest Minister said that officials are trying to convince people living in the forest areas, including those in national parks, of the need to move out.

For those who have been living in the forest area for long time and want to continue there, the department will make arrangements to provide them with basic amenities, he said.

The Minister earlier went around the Nisargadhama in a buggy. He had a brief stop at the snake park. He also visited the tiger night shelter and saw the three cubs that were born recently. He also visited the traditional Guttu Mane outside the Nisargadhama

Mr. Limbavali said that he was happy the way animals were kept in the forest like environment. The State government and the Union Government will provide all support for further improvement of Nisargadhama.

Mr. Limbavali was accompanied by Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian. Deputy Conservator of Forest V. Karikalan and other officials were also present.

Temple visit

Mr. Limbavali later visited Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and then proceeded to Kollur for his night halt. After his darshan at Kollur Mookambika temple on Saturday morning, the Minister will visit Kandla Vana in Kundapur of Udupi district and then meet BJP workers at the office of the Udupi district party unit.