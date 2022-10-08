Like in Goa, legislators from other parties are coming to BJP in other States too: Goa CM

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 08, 2022 23:57 IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said similar to Goa, legislators from other parties were joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in other States too.

Talking to reporters after his visit to Udupi Krishna temple, Mr. Sawant said legislators and leaders from other parties were impressed with the development initiatives and foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is what made legislators from other parties to join the ruling BJP in Goa. Similar action is happening in other States,” he said.

Mr. Sawant said the youth were inspired by the vision of a strong India that the Prime Minister was working for.

On the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Sawant said such a step should have been taken by Congress just after attaining Independence in 1947. This could have fastened the liberation of Goa and prevented many Goans from sacrificing their lives in their fight to get liberated from Portuguese in 1961, he said.

