‘Lights signify the collective will of the people to fight gloom’

Diyas will be lit at the Sri Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala on Sunday night in response to the call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a message, Dharmadhikari of the temple D. Veerendra Heggade said that lighting diyas on Sunday night signified the collective resolve of the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic. “We should keep away differences of caste and region aside and join together to overcome the problems posed by the pandemic,” he said and added that he will pray for the well being of people while lighting diyas before Lord Manjunatha between 9 p.m. and 9.10 p.m.

Supporting the call of the Prime Minister to light lamps and candles, Sri Satyatma Tirtha Swami of Uttaradi Math said that this light signifies knowledge needed to fight that gloom that has been set in by the pandemic.

Sri Gurudevananda Swami of Odiyooru Gurudevadatta Samsthanam in Bantwal said that lighting lamps has a lot of significance to people in the region as it comes just before the Souramana Ugadi celebrations.

Tulu actors Naveen D. Padil and Vijaykumar Kodailbal also supported the Prime Minister’s call.