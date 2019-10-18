Lightning kills woman

A woman aged about 80 and identified as Appi Shedthi of Ajjibettu, Karinje village, near Moodbdiri, died when lightning struck her on Thursday. Though she was taken to hospital, she died on the way, reports reaching here said.

Several parts of Dakshina Kannada, including the city, received heavy rain on Thursday.

Reports reaching here said that water entered some houses in Ullalabailu. A house was damaged in Permannur.

The district administration has asked fishermen not to sail out for fishing on Friday and Saturday due to rough sea condition as a result of adverse weather.