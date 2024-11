A 14-year-old boy from Kedila village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada died after he was stuck by lightning on Sunday evening.

According to district revenue officials, C. Subodh, 14, was in the sit out of his house when he was stuck. He was taken to the primary health centre in Mani and then to a private hospital in Puttur where he was declared dead, the officials said.

Subodh was studying in Class 8 at Srirama Vidyakendra in Kalladka.