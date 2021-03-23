‘Lift blanket ban on quarrying’

Manoj Shetty, president of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Quarry Owners Association, addressing a press conference in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

23 March 2021 00:38 IST

Quarry owners in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have urged the government to immediately lift the blanket ban on stone quarrying and crushing activities saying that the ban was not based on any rationale.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Quarry Owners Association president Manoj Shetty told reporters here that quarry owners were directed by the Mines and Geology department to obtain permission from the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), a Union government agency, for using explosives within the quarry. It was done in the backdrop of two recent blasts in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts.

The DGMS has, however, no authority to deal with small operations falling below one hectare (2.5 acres), while stone quarrying is normally undertaken within a hectare of area.

Stone quarrying falls under minor minerals category and the Minor Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act empowers the State government to regulate and formulate rules for minor minerals. Karnataka Minor Minerals Concession Rules do not mention the need for obtaining DGMS licence either, Mr. Shetty said.

Thus, even if quarry owners wish to obtain such licence, the DGMS could not issue it and this anomaly was brought to the notice of the government. There was no clear response from the concerned and the department instead asked the owners to give an undertaking that they would obtain DGMS licence within two months to issue Mineral Dispatch Permits (MDPs), required for transportation of crushed stones.

Licensed quarry owners, therefore, have stopped their activities which, in turn, had a cascading effect on the construction industry as a crucial input had become non-available to it. Nearly 6,000 people were directly dependent on quarrying in the two districts, while thousands depended on the construction industry, Mr. Shetty noted. All development works that should have been completed or reached crucial stages before the monsoon thus have come to a standstill, he said.

The blanket ban was entirely unwarranted and it should be withdrawn without further delay. Furthermore, the State government should bring clarity to this grey area in the law by making necessary changes in the rules to specifically exempt small quarry owners holding five acres or less from securing permission from the DGMS, Mr. Shetty demanded.

Udupi Chapter president Satish Kini and others were present.