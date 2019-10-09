Lifetime achievement award for Shantharam Baliga

City-based paediatrician and neonatologist B. Shantharam Baliga was conferred with the lifetime achievement award by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics Neonatalogy Chapter.

A release here said the national-level award was conferred on him during ‘IAPNEOCON 2019’, the 12th national conference of the academy in Bengaluru recently.

N. Karthik Nagesh and Praveen Venkatagiri, organising chairman and organising secretary of the conference, respectively, presented the award.

The award was given for his extraordinary contribution to improving Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) in public health sector for nearly three decades.

He is credited with developing the NICU at Lady Goschen Hospital and PICU at Government Wenlock Hospital with modern facilities. He was pivotal in creating the Regional Advanced Paediatric Care Centre at Mangaluru that is considered to be a model facility of its kind.

Dr. Baliga served at Kasturba Medical College as Professor of Paediatrics. He was also president of the National Neonatology Forum, Karnataka State Chapter.

He spearheaded an initiative of the State government to establish special newborn care units in 19 district hospitals. His role included setting up full-fledged baby care units and training the personnel.