Lifestyle change is need of the hour to reduce carbon footprints, says Sachin Chaturvedi

Changing one’s lifestyle is the need of the hour to reduce carbon footprints, said Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General at the Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing Countries, New Delhi, on Saturday, June 15.

Delivering the 42nd Convocation address of the Mangalore University at Mangala Gangothri here, Mr. Chaturvedi said 62 countries and the European Union have reported 485 policy documents aimed at sustainable consumption and production between 2019 and 2022. He said the global wastage of food products from cultivation to processing, including transportation, storage and wholesale trade, was estimated at 13.2% in 2021.

Mr. Chaturvedi urged the graduates to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, which is also viewed as a new development paradigm. This would unlock possibilities for research both in science and social sciences and necessitates proactive role for key knowledge actors like universities.

Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)

Mr. Chaturvedi said, “In recognition of India’s efforts in changing the global debate on climate change, the G20 Bali Leaders Declaration endorsed the concept of sustainable development and lifestyles, resource efficiency, and circular economy. Under India’s presidency of G20, LiFE acquired added momentum as it won support from the international community as well as from those aspiring for a healthy green lifestyle.”

LiFE has five prominent facets—sustainable consumption and production (SCP), including circular economy, reorienting development finance and prompting resilient infrastructure financing, measuring wellbeing going beyond GDP, embracing social enterprises and community participation for sustainable and equitable development, and mainstreaming ethical and value-based economic systems, technology development, and global governance.

With infrastructure being at the core of carbon footprint reduction, a sustainable lifestyle prompts new resilient infrastructure, uses sustainable materials, and promotes renewable energy and energy efficiency among others. LiFE has a vital role in accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Mr. Chaturvedi said, “As the world grapples with the alarming pace of climate change, rising inequality, and the need for an ethical reformation of global relations, LiFE emerges as a practical pathway toward a sustainable and equitable future.”

Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged students to take up the responsibility of empowering people in rural areas through the knowledge they gained at the university. He said education makes one skilled and thereby helps to achieve success in life. Blending education with values which in turn helps in the well-being of the world and mankind is required.

Mr. Gehlot conferred honorary doctorates on the founder chairman of MRG Group K. Prakash Shetty, and NRI businessman Ronald Colaco on the occasion. The honorary doctorate was conferred on the president of the Thumbay Group, Thumbay Moideen in his absence.

Pro Chancellor and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Vice Chancellor P.L. Dharma and others were present.

