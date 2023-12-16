Lifeguards will be posted at important beaches in Udupi district, says Deputy Commissioner

December 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi District Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Saturday, December 16, said that the district administration will post lifeguards at important beaches in the district to ensure safety of tourists.

She was speaking at a programme to distribute certificates to personnel who had undergone lifeguard training at Malpe Beach in the district. As many as 17 personnel were given training during the first phase. They would be deployed in Kaup, Malpe, Trasi and Maravanthe beaches in the district that witness heavy footfall, the DC said.

Ms. Vidyakumari said the administration has to ensure the tourists do not undergo any hassles during their visit to the district. It would give priority to improve infrastructure in tourist places, she said.

Master Plan

Speaking after distributing certificates, Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA; said Malpe Beach attracts tourists from across the country. The administration has initiated the preparation of a master plan for the comprehensive development of the beach, including improving the basic amenities to tourists, he said.

Deployment of lifeguards was a welcome move by the administration, he said, pointing out that newcomers to beaches would not know the swirls and the depth in the sea thereby risking their lives. He said hundreds of tourists visit tourist places, particularly beaches, in Udupi district, owing to the natural beauty.

Varanasi Development and Research Foundation, Puttur, recognised by the Rathtriya Life Saving Society, imparted training to selected personnel in professional swimming, first aid, artificial respiration, shifting of the injured etc. The trained personnel were given certificates on the occasion.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Municipal Commissioner Rayappa and others were present.

