Life returning to normal in twin districts

MANGALURU

24 June 2021 19:20 IST

Life is returning to normal in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts after Unlock 2 with almost every activity being permitted to be conducted in a regulated manner. The lifeline of the districts — private stage carriage buses — however, are yet to commence their services in a full-fledged manner even as the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has resumed services based on demand.

While normal activities are permitted in Dakshina Kannada district between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. (by 2 p.m. everything has to shut down), such activities go on till 5 p.m. in Udupi district. Owners and operators of non-essential services and shops have cleaned up their premises and are awaiting customers even as people are coming out cautiously to conduct routine business.

KSRTC, said its Mangaluru Divisional Controller Arun Kumar, has deployed over 160 vehicles in Mangaluru and Udupi regions as on Thursday and operating services on important sectors, including Udupi-Mangaluru, Udupi-Karkala and Udupi-Kundapur, besides operating some long-distance services, including those to Bengaluru and North Karnataka regions, to their regular timetable. City buses in Mangaluru have started operations on important routes, he added.

Operators of non-essential shops as categorised by the government, including textile, jewellery, stationery, electronic, home appliances, footwear and other similar items, have almost reopened in the two districts even though the footfall is fewer.

While a few private bus operators have resumed services in Udupi district on skeletal basis, very few have deployed their buses in Dakshina Kannada district.

Having surrendered bus permits after public transport was banned during the lockdown, the owners are now vary of resuming services at the end of the month considering the full road tax component. This, despite Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman C. Savadi announcing on Wednesday a 50% rebate in road tax for all public transport vehicles for June.