ADVERTISEMENT

‘Life in a Bowl’ Series Kolkata photography exhibition from September 14

Published - September 12, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A photograph that will be exhibited at the ‘Life in a Bowl’ exhibition at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru from September 14 to 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A photograph that will be exhibited at the ‘Life in a Bowl’ exhibition at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru from September 14 to 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chitramaya and Art Kanara Trust will host “Life in a Bowl“ Series Kolkata, a photography exhibition on the vibrant city as captured by photographers Prakash Braggs and Sachin Shetty, from September 14 to 22 at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Ballalbhag, Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer Jayanth Kodkani, photographers Gurudath Kamath and Jajneshwara Acharya (Yajna) and others will be present at the opening on September 14 at 5 p.m. Mindcraft Studios and S Cube Art Gallery are supporting the event.

A special screening of a documentary film about Kolkata, especially its food stories, will follow the inauguration at 7 p.m., said a release. On Sunday, September 15, feature film Dhushor directed by Purandar Chaudhuri will be screened at 7 p.m. while the next Sunday features a workshop on fashion photography by Mr. Shetty. The exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and entry is free.

“Life in a Bowl” is a compelling series that explores the past, present, and future of cities through their people, culture, and cuisine. In the Kolkata edition, Mr. Braggs and Mr. Shetty offer an immersive visual journey through the city’s rich cultural fabric, diverse culinary scene, and warm-hearted people. Established in 2021 by Purandar Chaudhuri, Chiraag Paul, Mr. Shetty, and Mr. Braggs, the ‘Life in a Bowl’ collective combines photography, documentary, art, and unique merchandise to narrate the evolving stories of cities worldwide, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US