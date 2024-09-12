GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Life in a Bowl' Series Kolkata photography exhibition from September 14

Published - September 12, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A photograph that will be exhibited at the 'Life in a Bowl' exhibition at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru from September 14 to 22.

A photograph that will be exhibited at the ‘Life in a Bowl’ exhibition at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru from September 14 to 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A photograph that will be exhibited at the ‘Life in a Bowl’ exhibition at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru from September 14 to 22.

A photograph that will be exhibited at the ‘Life in a Bowl’ exhibition at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru from September 14 to 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chitramaya and Art Kanara Trust will host “Life in a Bowl“ Series Kolkata, a photography exhibition on the vibrant city as captured by photographers Prakash Braggs and Sachin Shetty, from September 14 to 22 at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Ballalbhag, Mangaluru.

Writer Jayanth Kodkani, photographers Gurudath Kamath and Jajneshwara Acharya (Yajna) and others will be present at the opening on September 14 at 5 p.m. Mindcraft Studios and S Cube Art Gallery are supporting the event.

A special screening of a documentary film about Kolkata, especially its food stories, will follow the inauguration at 7 p.m., said a release. On Sunday, September 15, feature film Dhushor directed by Purandar Chaudhuri will be screened at 7 p.m. while the next Sunday features a workshop on fashion photography by Mr. Shetty. The exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and entry is free.

“Life in a Bowl” is a compelling series that explores the past, present, and future of cities through their people, culture, and cuisine. In the Kolkata edition, Mr. Braggs and Mr. Shetty offer an immersive visual journey through the city’s rich cultural fabric, diverse culinary scene, and warm-hearted people. Established in 2021 by Purandar Chaudhuri, Chiraag Paul, Mr. Shetty, and Mr. Braggs, the ‘Life in a Bowl’ collective combines photography, documentary, art, and unique merchandise to narrate the evolving stories of cities worldwide, the release said.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:50 pm IST

