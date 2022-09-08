ADVERTISEMENT

India Post team was able to get a life certificate issued to a pensioner using face recognition system in the city on Wednesday. Mangaluru Senior Superintendent of Posts in a statement here said that freedom fighter Mattar Vittal Kini was facing difficulties in receiving pension as his fingerprint was not being recognised. India Post Marketing Executive Subhash Salian helped him get the certificate through face recognition system. Pensioners of various Central and State government schemes can obtain life certificate through face recognition using smart phones sitting at home when their fingerprints do not work. They may visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in to avail of the facility.