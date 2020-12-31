Life certificate issues haunt pensioners

In the light of COVID-19, the Employment Provident Fund Organisation has extended the time limit for submitting pension life certificate till February 28, 2021.

Seventy-year-old Kavita D’Souza (name changed) from Gorigudda in the city recently gave her fingerprint on the biometric device with the postman who arrived at the house for updating her life certificate for receiving pension. However, a month after she gave the finger print, the senior citizen received an SMS from her bank stating that her life certificate has not been updated yet.

When her son visited the bank to enquire about it, the officials concerned asked him to bring his aged mother to the branch at Valencia stating that her life certificate has not been updated. He told The Hindu that it was strange to hear from the bank which is not a pension granting authority that the records had not been updated. “As my mother was not in a position to go out due to COVID-19 restrictions, I had to insist that the bank officials visit the house from where they took her signature,” he said.

Patrick Lobo, a retired teacher from Puttur, said that he was asked by his bank officials to get the pension form from outside and submit it. “I refused to do so and made the bank officials give the form,” he said.

The process of submitting life certificate at branches of banks where senior citizens received their pension was smooth during pre-COVID-19 days. This process had to be completed by November every year. In the light of COVID-19, the Employment Provident Fund Organisation has extended the time limit for submitting the life certificate till February 28, 2021. Apart from visiting pension disbursing bank branches, life certificate can be submitted at Common Service Centres or by taking the services of postmen on pensioners’ doorsteps. The EPFO has said that pension will not be stopped during this extended period.

Retired lecturer H. Rajeeva Shetty said that like many other senior citizens, his fingerprints were not recognised by the device in his pension bank branch in Hebri. “The bank personnel verified my signature and completed the process,” he said. But not all bank staff have consideration for senior citizens and they force them to visit EPFO, the Common Service Centres or the post office to complete the process amid the risk of contracting COVID-19, said Vittal Shetty, president of Pensioners Welfare Association in Puttur.

A spokesperson from EPFO, Mangaluru, told The Hindu that it is the primary responsibility of the pension disbursing bank to facilitate smooth submission of life certificate. “If the fingerprint is not recognised on the device, the bank should use an iris scanner. The banks should help in completing the process and not shift their responsibility on other agencies. We pay service charges to each bank,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada District Lead Bank Manager Praveen M.P. said that in the case of a senior citizen’s fingerprints not being read by a biometric device, the Union and State governments have permitted bank managers to take signatures of senior citizens and complete the process of issuing life certificate. “But this option is not given by EPFO to its pensioners and banks are forced to send such senior citizens to Common Service Centres and EPFO,” he said. Banks fear that the use of the iris scanner may scale up the chances of spreading COVID-19. Mr. Praveen said that he will shortly take up the concerns raised by senior citizens with representatives of the five nationalised banks.