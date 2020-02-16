‘Life and teachings of Sevalal Maharaj should be included in textbooks’

Manohar Lamani, headmaster of Basrur School, said on Saturday that the life and teachings of Sevalal Maharaj should be included in school textbooks.
He was delivering a special lecture at the Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat, and the Department of Kannada and Culture at the District Offices Complex, here.
Mr. Lamani said that it was essential that the school students learnt about the ideals and achievements of Sevalal Maharaj.
It was he who had launched reforms in the society. He had asked people to speak truth, give up violence, and not to steal. He wanted to people to stay away from vices, he said.
Preeti Gehlot, ZP CEO, presided over the function. Kumar Nayak, President of district unit of Banjara community and departmental heads, were present at the function.
