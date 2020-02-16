Mangaluru

‘Life and teachings of Sevalal Maharaj should be included in textbooks’

Preeti Gehlot, ZP CEO, offering floral tributes to Sevalal Maharaj in Udupi on Saturday.

Preeti Gehlot, ZP CEO, offering floral tributes to Sevalal Maharaj in Udupi on Saturday.  

Headmaster says it is essential that students learn about him

Manohar Lamani, headmaster of Basrur School, said on Saturday that the life and teachings of Sevalal Maharaj should be included in school textbooks.

He was delivering a special lecture at the Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat, and the Department of Kannada and Culture at the District Offices Complex, here.

Mr. Lamani said that it was essential that the school students learnt about the ideals and achievements of Sevalal Maharaj.

It was he who had launched reforms in the society. He had asked people to speak truth, give up violence, and not to steal. He wanted to people to stay away from vices, he said.

Preeti Gehlot, ZP CEO, presided over the function. Kumar Nayak, President of district unit of Banjara community and departmental heads, were present at the function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 12:58:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/life-and-teachings-of-sevalal-maharaj-should-be-included-in-textbooks/article30832495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY