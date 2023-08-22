LIC’s athletics and volleyball selection trials begin

August 22, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Life Insurance Corporation of India’s two-day South Central Zone level athletics and volleyball selection trials - 2023 had a colourful start at Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarakadu in Udupi on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Rajesh V. Mudhol, Senior Divisional Manager, LIC, Udupi division, said the presence of national/State-level athletes like Apsara Kateel, Vasanthi Bijoor, Lalitha Jayaram and Sylvenia Pais, who earlier represented Udupi division and earned laurels for their performance, has added decor to the sports meet. He also acknowledged the participation of Shrishekhar and Vikram who are representing the Indian Volleyball Team.

Biju Joseph, Marketing Manager, LIC, Udupi division, LIC Sports Promotion Board members, and others were present on the occasion, a LIC release said.

