Licence for pet dogs mandatory

Pet lovers in the city may soon have to obtain licence for keeping dogs in their houses as the council of Mangaluru City Corporation in its meeting on Thursday approved a proposal making it mandatory. According to it, while applying for the licence the applicant would have to show proof of having vaccinated his dog from time to time. The licence would have to be renewed every year. Owners or caretakers of dogs will have to follow the rules mentioned in Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001 under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The proposal was mooted by the Dog Welfare Committee in the corporation headed by the commissioner of the civic body.
It met on February 10, 2017. It recommended that the licence system should be implemented from 2017-18. The corporation could collect ₹300 fee from 2018-19.
