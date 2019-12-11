Library for journalists opened in Mangaluru

The Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Union on Tuesday opened a library for journalists on the first floor of the Press Club.

Shrinivas Nayak, the president of the union, said the library for journalists has been a long-pending demand. This facility will be initially for journalists and journalism students, and will then extended to the other members of the public, he said.

The library presently has books written by journalists such as Chidambara Baikampady, Manohar Prasad and Harish Rai. It has been created out of funds granted by Mangalore Special Economic Zone Ltd., Mr. Nayak said.

Inaugurating the library, Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. MD Snehal R. said the library would help journalists in their research. Zilla panchayat CEO R. Selvamani lauded the initiative of the union.

Karnataka Working Journalists’ Union president Shivanand Tagadur asked the district union to be choosy about the books to be procured for the library.