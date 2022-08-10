Librarians play crucial role for NEP’s success: Yadapadithaya

August 10, 2022 00:07 IST

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya on Monday, August 8, said that the role of librarians was crucial in the success of NEP-2020, as they act like a bridge in dissemination of information.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a five-day workshop on “Transformation of the Libraries for NEP 2020” organised by University Library at M.N. Vishwanathaiah Hall of the University. Prof. Yadapadithaya said Mangalore University was the frontrunner in Karnataka in modernising its library.

In his inaugural address, University of Mysore former Vice Chancellor V.G. Talawar highlighted the importance of NEP, where stress was given to interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary studies and research. He also enlightened participating librarians on online databases and open sources electronic resources in promotion of research and academic articles and said they could be a hub of knowledge for research and academic activities.

University’s retired Librarian M.K. Bhandi spoke about the new tools, technologies and skills on handling the library resources. University Librarian M. Purushothama Gowda explained the role of libraries in promoting NEP. As many as 120 librarians were participating in the workshop.