Let MESCOM recover ₹1,214 cr. dues instead of resorting to tariff hike, say power consumers at KERC public hearing

MESCOM claims a shortfall of ₹768.97 crore in projected revenue in 2023-24 to justify average hike of ₹1.38 per unit before KERC

February 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A customer speaking at the KERC public hearing on MESCOM’s proposal to hike power tariff at DC office, in Mangaluru on Friday, February 17. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Power consumers on Friday, February 17, urged the Karnataka Regulatory Commission (KERC) to direct Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) to recover dues to a tune of ₹1,214 crore from different categories of consumers instead of seeking power tariff hike.

Participating in a public hearing organised by the Commission towards MESCOM’s proposal to hike tariff by an average ₹1.38 per unit, Bharatiya Kissan Sangha leader from Udupi Sathyanarayana Udupa said that tariff hike was not required if the Company recovers the dues. MESCOM was still under profit, he maintained and urged KERC not to agree for its proposal.

K. Venkatagiri Rao from Consumers’ Forum said MESCOM, instead of recovering ₹1,214 crore dues from local bodies and other consumers, was resorting to tariff hike, which was not justified.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) representative said MESCOM should immediately implement KERC orders, instead of postponing their implementation in the guise of issuing separate orders. KERC Chairman P. Ravi Kumar directed the Company to implement orders immediately.

Ramakrishna Sharma from Udupi said rural areas still languish under low-voltage issue while dilapidated power lines haunt them. While Ravindra Gujjarabettu said that hike in power tariff increases cost of living and price rise, B. Praveen urged KERC to encourage industries to use solar energy.

Social activist G.K. Bhat took exception to MESCOM holding public grievances meetings online and demanded physical meetings. Linesmen were still in shortage and the Company should employ adequate manpower, he said.

Shortfall of ₹768.97 crore

MESCOM Managing Director Manjappa strongly argued for tariff hike saying the company requires ₹5,214.4 crore income to purchase projected 6313.75 million units of power in 2023-24. However, the projected revenue would be ₹4445.43 crore, causing ₹768.97 crore shortfall. A moderate average hike of ₹1.38 per unit was essential.

P. Ravi Kumar (center), Chairman of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, speaking at the KERC public hearing on MESCOM’s proposal to hike power tariff in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mr. Manjappa further said that the company would soon initiate WhatsApp groups in subdivisions to respond to high voltage consumers’ grievances. MESCOM has established 18 electric vehicle charging stations in Dakshina Kannada district, 12 each in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and 17 units in Shivamogga district. Transmission loss was brought down from 11.4 in 2016-17 to 9.02 in 2021-22.

Chairman Mr. Kumar and Members H.M. Manjunath and M.D. Ravi said the Commission would examine the proposal as well as objections and would make suitable recommendations.

