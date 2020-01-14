Let govt. order probe into video clips released by Kumaraswamy: JD(S)

The Dakshina Kannada unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) said here on Monday that if the government had any doubts over the 35 video clips on the Mangaluru violence released by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, it could order an inquiry into the same.

Addressing presspersons, Muhammed Kunhi, president of the unit, claimed that the clips released in Bengaluru last week were not forged. It was not proper on the part of Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha to say that some of the video clips on the violence had been shared with their sequence and context being changed, he said.

He alleged that the State government, through the Police Commissioner, was trying to project that the clips were ‘incomplete’. Thus, it was attempting to mislead the people.

Mr. Kunhi alleged that Mr. Harsha had failed to control the violence in the city on December 19.

The president said that his party was not politicising the December 19 police firing that left two persons killed. Mr. Kunhi alleged that the administration in Dakshina Kannada had come to a standstill. There was an atmosphere of fear in the district. The need of the hour was to restore order and peace, he said.

He claimed that the BJP government in the State would collapse on its own after the Cabinet expansion.

The president said that Bunder police were not ready to give permission for Monday’s press conference at the private hotel. Later, the party contacted the Police Commissioner for the same who allowed it.