Let crisis not demoralise you, students told

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, on Saturday asked students to consider every crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to bring about transformation instead of getting demoralised. He was addressing students at the 11th annual convocation of Yenepoya Deemed to be University. The convocation was held in the virtual mode.

Asking graduates to have compassion and develop a humane approach, he said they should acquire skills required to come up in the competitive era. Technology-driven innovations have helped the society to a great extent, he added.

M.K. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, and President of Postgraduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Council, Delhi, who delivered the convocation address asked the students to maintain ethical standards and develop communication skills.

A total of 903 candidates with Ph.D., M.Ch/DM degrees, postgraduate degrees, postgraduate diplomas and undergraduate degrees in the faculties of Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, Allied Healthcare and Professions, Science, Commerce and Management were conferred the certificates. In all, seven gold medals were awarded to the toppers.

The Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi presided over the function. M. VijayaKumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) spoke, a release from the university said.