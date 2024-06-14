Let Boliyar people set their house right without outsiders’ intervention, says U.T. Khader

Mangaluru MLA and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Friday, June 14, said residents of Boliyar village, which came to the limelight for wrong reasons recently, are setting their house right. There is no need for outsiders to intervene in the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Khader said the village earned a bad name because of a few youths. Elders in the village were working to bring the situation in order. Keeping quiet would be the best thing for the outsiders in the issue, he suggested without taking any names.

Mr. Khader said there was nothing wrong in shouting the “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogan anywhere in the country. But at Boliyar, some other slogan was reportedly shouted which the police were inquiring into based on the complaint by the local people. Shouting such provocative slogans and retaliation with stabbing, both were wrong, the area’s MLA asserted.

He said two political parties together attempted to unseat him in the last Assembly elections but in vain. By escalating the Boliyar issue, no one would get a single extra vote, he chided. As the MLA, it was his responsibility to take care of the 99% good people while the police would take care of the remaining.

Referring to a few voice messages doing rounds on the social media about police investigation, Mr. Khader said there was nothing wrong in summoning some family member for inquiry and letting them free later. It was wrong to say police should not summon people for investigation. The local residents have no issues with the investigation, but some outsiders have.

One has to work towards de-escalating the tension instead of escalating it. He did not visit the victims at the hospital as it was not prudent to visit those who have created problems. People should be let on their own to settle the issues with politicians not intervening, Mr. Khader suggested.