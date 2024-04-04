GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Let Amit Shah file affidavit about delay by Karnataka seeking drought relief: Dinesh Gundu Rao

April 04, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Continuing the tirade against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement accusing the Karnataka government of delay in submitting memorandum for drought relief, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday that Mr. Shah should place this statement in the form of an affidavit before the Supreme Court in the petition filed by Karnataka.

Mr. Rao told reporters in Mangaluru that the State government had recently filed a petition against the Union government over denial of financial assistance for drought management in the State. “Mr. Shah has falsely stated (in address to BJP party workers in Bengaluru) that the State government has delayed by three months in submitting the memorandum. Let Mr. Shah state the same before the Supreme Court in the form of affidavit,” he said.

The State government has submitted memorandum thrice to the Centre. During the meeting on drought mitigation chaired by Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare held on October 27, 2023, there was appreciation for the Karnataka’s model adopted for drought declaration and other states were asked to adopt it. “Mr. Shah has failed to go through proceedings of his own Ministry,” Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Rao said people know about the way Centre has failed to release to the State its rightful share over the Goods and Services Tax that is collected. People also know about Centre not releasing drought relief funds. “We are confident of winning more than 20 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in the State,” he said.

While stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, out of emotion, recently asked voters in Varuna to ensure big lead for party candidate, Mr. Rao said the future of Mr. Siddaramaiah will depend on 134 Congress legislators and it has nothing to do with Lok Sabha elections.

