Leopardess rescued near Udupi

MANGALURU

29 September 2021 20:34 IST

Forest Department officials in Udupi rescued a leopardess near Chantaru and later released it into deep forests on Wednesday.

Udupi Range Forest Officer Subrahmanya Achar said that the leopardess, aged about three, had fallen into an open well in the house of Devibail Krishnamurthy Kadlaya probably in the early hours of Wednesay.

Noticing the animal in the well in the morning, the family members dropped a large bamboo basket after tying it with a rope.

The animal somehow jumped out as the well was not very deep. Later, it hid itself under a staircase of the house. The family members called the department at about 9 a.m. The animal was caught using a net.

It must have come from the nearby forest area, Mr. Achar said.